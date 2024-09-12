House owner, relative die in wall collapse in Mangaluru

The owner of a house and his relative died on the spot when the concrete lintel of an old house fell on them while it was being demolished at C.G. Kamath Road of Karangalpady in Mangaluru on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police gave the names of deceased as James Samuel Jathanna, 56, and his relative Edwin Herald Maben, 55. The house was being demolished to construct a new one. The demolition had begun on Wednesday. Maben lived next to the house which was being demolished.

Sources said that the owner of the house was supervising the demolition work and his relative came there to ensure that his house was not damaged during the process. When they were talking, a wall of the house which was being brought down, fell on them at 10.45 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jathanna, who was working in Bahrain, had returned to Mangaluru on leave for the house construction. His wife and daughter lived in an apartment near Ambedkar Circle.

It is said that the operator of the earthmover had asked the owner not to come near the house during demolition. At the same time, the wall with the lintel collapsed, sources said.

The Mangaluru East Police (Kadri) registered a case under Section 105 read with 3 (5) of BNS. They arrested a person, whose name was given as Dhananjay.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.