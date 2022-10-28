Hotel management students to go abroad for internships

October 28, 2022 03:42 IST

MESCOM public meeting in Nitte, Belthangady

Welcomgroup Graduate School of Hotel Administration (WGSHA), a constituent of Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal, has organised abroad internships for 261 of its students of Bachelors of Hotel Management and B.A in Culinary Arts program. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Welcomgroup Graduate School of Hotel Administration (WGSHA), a constituent of Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal, has organised internships abroad for 261 of its students of Bachelors of Hotel Management and BA in Culinary Arts programme. The students will assist leading brands of hotels in organising mega events in Qatar (FIFA World Cup 2022) and Abu Dhabi (Grand Prix Formula 1 Race). Speaking about the internship announcement, Chef K. Thirugnanasambantham, Principal, WGSHA, said: “This is one great opportunity for our students to showcase their skills and knowledge. Two of the most iconic hotels in Qatar have selected more than 300 students for assisting them during the mega event. This kind of experiential learning will surely benefit our students in their future endeavours.” He added: “The achievements of our alumni and our consistent effort in developing budding hospitality professionals has resulted in leading international brands of hotels directly approaching us for interns. This is just the initial leap for the young talented hoteliers of WGSHA.”

Ramakrishna Mutt, near Mangaladevi Temple, will organise a yogasana camp for 15 days from November 2. The classes will be held from 6 p.m. to 7.15 p.m. Senior yoga teacher Gopalakrishna Delampady will teach different asanas, surya namaskar, pranayama, mudras, kriyas and meditation. Interested participants have to register their names. For details, contact the mutt office on Ph: 2414412.

MESCOM will hold a public contact meeting to address the grievances of consumers at the sub-division office in Nitte, near Karkala, on Friday, from 10.30 a.m. to noon. The officials of MESCOM will participate in the programme. Contact Ph: 8277882890. MESCOM will hold a meeting for consumers of Belthangady and Ujire sub-divisions at Belthangady sub-division office on the same day, from noon to 1.30 p.m. It will be in the virtual mode and over phone. The link to participate is https://meet.google.com/hah-gjsc-wou. Call Ph: 08256-232095. Free sports injury screening camp K.S. Hegde Hospital will conduct a free sports injury screening camp for knee injuries at its new facility, Nitte Day Care Clinic, at Pumpwell on November 2. Doctors specialising in Arthroscopy and Sports Injuries will be available for free consultation from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Free X-ray will be provided for patients needing X-ray. MRI, if needed, will be done at K.S. Hegde Hospital at a discounted price of ₹3,250 per knee. Further treatment (if required) will be free for beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat, ESI, Arogya Bhagya, MEDISEP (Kerala State government employees) subject to approval from government or regulatory agencies. For registration, call Ph: 9035006912.



