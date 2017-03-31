Hotel, dhaba staff on NHto provide first aid

Staff of hotels and dhabas on the national highways that function all through the night, will shortly provide first aid to victims of road accidents in the district, said Superintendent of Police Bhushan Gulabrao Borase.

Talking to presspersons here, Mr. Borase said that police are finding it hard to reach the accident spot on the NH on time.

The police have selected 65 hotels and dhabas on the B.C. Road – Gundiya, B.C. Road – Charmadi and Mani – Kallugundi stretches of the NH.

Mr. Borase said they are searching organisations who can provide these 65 outlets with first-aid kits.

Select personnel of these outlets will be trained by the District Health department officers. These personnel can reach the accident spot quicker and send victims to nearest hospital by bandaging the wound, Mr. Borase said.