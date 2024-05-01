Hot and humid conditions likely to prevail till Saturday in Karnataka’s coastal districts

May 01, 2024 09:54 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - MANGALURU

Hot and humid conditions are likely to prevail over the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada till May 4, while concerns are being expressed over depleting drinking water sources in the coastal belt.

According to the forecast of India Meteorological Department (IMD), there will be no major change in the maximum temperature across the State till May 6.

On April 25, the maximum and minimum temperature in Mangaluru was at 35.2 degrees Celsius and at 26.7 degrees Celsius, which was 0.8 degrees Celsius and 1.6 degrees Celsius more than the normal maximum and minimum temperatures respectively. On April 26, the maximum and minimum temperatures were at 35.5 and 26.5 degrees Celsius, which was 1.1 and 1.2 degrees more than normal temperatures. The maximum temperature recorded on April 30 was same as normal maximum temperature of 34.4 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was at 26.8 degrees Celsius, which was 1.5 degrees Celsius more than normal minimum temperature.

Similarly, in the period between April 25 and 30, the maximum temperature recorded in Karwar has been on an average of 2 degrees Celsius more the normal temperature of 34.6 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature has been ranging between 1 and 4 degrees Celsius above normal minimum temperature of 26.7 degrees Celsius.

Advisory issued

The Dakshina Kannada district administration has advised people to avoid direct exposure to sunlight between noon and 3 p.m. In an advisory, the administration has asked people to drink sufficient water. People have been advised to wear lightweight porous cotton clothes and use protective goggles, umbrellas, shoes when going out in the sun. People have also been asked to avoid tea, coffee and high protein food and make use of ORS and home-made drinks like lassi, lemon water and butter milk.

Farmers have been asked to make use of hats and umbrellas while working in the sun and to use damp cloths on their head, neck, face and limbs. Animals should be kept in the shade and should be given plenty of water to drink. Athletes should avoid strenuous exercises when the outside temperature is high, the advisory stated.

