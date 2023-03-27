ADVERTISEMENT

Host of issues identified during brainstorming session of ‘We the People’

March 27, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - MANGALURU

‘We the People’ president Prathapchandra Kedilaya points out the systemic nature of issues and opines that the approach to solving them lies in collaborating with the public, civil society actors, government authorities, and other stakeholders to address them effectively

The Hindu Bureau

Over 50 social activists participated in a brainstorming session organised by the newly formed civil society organisation, ‘We the People’ on Saturday, March 25, in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Participants identified a range of issues affecting Dakshina Kannada, particularly Mangaluru City, including ineffective Ward Committees, absence of Area Sabhas, poor management of civic amenities—waste disposal, water supply and traffic congestion—and increasing road accidents during a brainstorming session organised by the newly formed civil society organisation ‘We the People.’

It was organised on Saturday, March 25, at the Roshni Nilaya School of Social Work, attended by over fifty social activists. ‘We the People’ president Prathapchandra Kedilaya pointed out the systemic nature of issues and opined that the approach to solving them lies in collaborating with the public, civil society actors, government authorities, and other stakeholders to address them effectively.

The session was well-received by the participants, who appreciated the opportunity to engage with their peers on the pressing social issues affecting the region, said a release. ‘We the People’ Secretary Oswald Periera, treasurer Suresh Nayak, and executive committee members Bhaskar Kiran, Dilip Vas Naik, Gladys Monteiro, and Steevan D’souza were present.

The brainstorming session was a first of its kind and marks a significant step in addressing the social issues affecting Dakshina Kannada. ‘We the People’ looks forward to continued collaboration with all stakeholders to achieve lasting change and promote participatory democracy in the region, the release added.

For information, citizens may visit the website:www.we-the-ppl.org.

