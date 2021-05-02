Hospitals to register on KPME portal for oxygen, Remdesivir

The Dakshina Kannada district administration has said that private hospitals treating COVID-19 patients will have to place their daily demand for medical oxygen and Remdesivir injection through KPME portal.

The hospitals will have to register on the portal first to place the daily demand. The link to register is https://kpme.karnataka.go.in. The demand will have to be placed by mentioning the SRF id of each COVID-19 patient.

Unless the hospitals registered themselves on the portal, no demand can be placed on-line. No oxygen and the injection will be supplied to such hospitals which do not register on the portal.

The direct demand for the injection and oxygen by patients and organisations will not be considered. The demand will have to come through hospitals. Then, they will be directly supplied to hospitals concerned, a release said.