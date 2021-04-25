Hospital licence suspended temporarily

MANGALURU

25 April 2021 23:13 IST

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra has ordered the temporary suspension of licence of Misquith Hospital in Surathkal on the charge that the hospital allowed Ayurvedic doctors administer allopathic treatment and appointed nurses not recognised by the Karnataka Nursing Council. The order was issued in his capacity as the district designated officer under the Karnataka Private Medical Establishment (KPME) Act.

In a statement here, Dr. Rajendra said that the hospital was negligent in not testing Appi for COVID-19 when she was admitted in the hospital between March 6 and March 8. Appi died of COVID-19 complications on March 18. A look at the case sheet related to Appi showed the hospital’s negligence in treating Appi, he said.

Dr. Rajendra said that the hospital has permitted a clinic that is not registered under the KPME Act, to function on the hospital premises.

When a team of officials led by District Family Welfare Officer Deepa Prabhu recently inspected the hospital, there were a total of 13 patients. Of these, only nine patients were admitted in the hospital, while four patients with fever had not been admitted. This was in violation of the provisions under the Epidemic Diseases Act, he said.