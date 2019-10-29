Hospital booked for alleged negligence

The Ullal police have registered a case against the Forensic Science Department of Yenepoya Hospital for its alleged negligence in taking care of the body of 25-year-old Wilson Fernandes in the hospital’s mortuary.

Wilson Fernandes died following an electrocution when he was carrying out a repair work at a building in Kallapu on October 25. Following the post mortem, the family members asked the hospital authorities to preserve the body in cold storage till Sunday when relatives would arrive in the city to perform the last rites.

On Sunday when they came to collect the body, they found it in a highly decomposed state. The angry family members and others held protest. They withdrew the protest after filing a complaint. The Ullal police registered it against the Forensic Department of the hospital under Section 297 (Disturbing funeral with intention to wound feelings) and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

Hospital Medical Superintendent in a statement regretted the improper management of cold storage and apologised for handing over the body in a decomposed state.