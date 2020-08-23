Hospital begins extracting plasma for therapy

The K.S. Hegde Hospital here has begun extracting plasma in its blood bank for convalescent plasma therapy for COVID-19 patients.
Though the therapy was being carried out in the hospital for the last four months, it had to send donors to Bengaluru for extraction of plasma and bring it back to the hospital for transfusion.
“We harvested plasma from three donors in our blood bank and transfused it into three critical patients on Saturday,” Vikram Shetty, professor of Orthopaedics, K.S. Hegde Medical College Hospital and a member of the team which set up the facilities for harvesting and transfusion of plasma, told The Hindu.
“Five donors are waiting to donate plasma,” he said and added that of the 90 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, 14 are being treated in the ICU.
Superintendent of the hospital Shiva Kumar Hiremath said in a release that it installed Apheresis equipment and other testing facilities recently. The Drug Controller General of India has issued licence to the hospital for plasmapheresis.
The hospital now has all facilities for offering convalescent plasma therapy for treating critical COVID-19 patients, the release said.
The release added that COVID-19 patients who have recovered and are aged over 18 and weighing more than 55 kg can donate plasma after 28 days of their treatment.
