Hospital bed availability to be made available in public domain

The status of beds available in different hospitals in Dakshina Kannada will soon be made known to people through public domain, according to Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra.

Addressing presspersons here on Friday, he said that the district administration is working on its technical aspects to make status available through any online platform, including a mobile app. The initiative is to ensure transparency.

Replying to questions on some hospitals refusing to admit non-COVID-19 patients citing lack of availability of beds, the Deputy Commissioner, who is a medical doctor, said that some confusions can be addressed if people come to know about the status of availability of beds.

Dr. Rajendra said that the district administration will either strengthen the existing helpline to address grievances related to COVID-19 test results and bills related to treatment cost, especially in private hospitals, or will have a dedicated grievance redressing system in place.

Asked about variations in COVID-19 test results, such as positive cases turning negative and vice versa in a matter of one or two days, he said that in such cases, factors relating to viral load and sample collection methods also mattered. “There could be some stray cases. It cannot be generalised. If there are any specific instances, they can be looked into,” he said.

Dr. Rajendra said that the services of senior and aged doctors will be used to train members of COVID-19 task forces in ward and gram panchayat levels. Such doctors will provide them online training in identifying symptoms among people, health surveillance, monitoring health of patients and under which circumstances patients need to be shifted to hospitals. Training will commence in the first week of August.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the district has so far reported 142 COVID-19 deaths. Of these, 29 patients are from outside Dakshina Kannada. Of the deceased, a majority of patients had had co-morbidities. Hence, the district administration will shift its focus to health survey and surveillance for the early identification of infection for taking quick remedial measures and treatment.

“Now, we will chase the virus,” he said and added that some teachers, aged up to 40, will be deployed for a related survey.

Dr. Rajendra said that attempts will be made to convince senior doctors, who have closed their clinics in rural areas, of the need to re-open them by taking adequate precautions.

The daily target of COVID-19 sample tests has been now increased to 2,400 samples using rapid antigen test kits and 800 through RT-PCR method, he said.