Horticulture fair at CPCRI in Vitla on March 7

Special Correspondent March 05, 2022 18:38 IST

Special Correspondent March 05, 2022 18:38 IST

The Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI), Regional Station, Vitla, will organise a horticulture fair and training on cocoa production and processing technology on its premises on March 7.

The event is sponsored by the Directorate of Cashewnut and Cocoa Development (DCCD), Kochi.

There will be technical sessions on the major horticultural crops grown in the region like coconut, arecanut, cocoa, cashew, spices etc. It will be followed by an interface between farmers and farm scientists.

Exhibition stalls from Indian Council for Agriculture Research (ICAR) institutes, State agriculture and horticulture departments, nurseries, manufactures of farm machineries, the CAMPCO chocolate factory, South Kanara Bee Keepers’ Society etc. will showcase their technologies.

Quiz competition is also arranged for school students on this occasion, a CPCRI release said on Saturday.

Amai Mahalinga Naik, a farmer, who has been chosen for Padma Shri for 2002, Rajaram, MD, Eco Blizz and Shankar Bhat Badnaje, a progressive farmer will be felicitated for their contribution to agriculture and uplift of farming community, unemployed youth and rural women, the release said.