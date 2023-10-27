Horticulture Department to start ‘Horticulture for children’ programme for urban students

October 27, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - MANGALURU

As part of the ongoing comprehensive Horticulture Development programme, the Horticulture Department will start the ‘Horticulture for children’ training programme from November 1, wherein high school students from Bengaluru, Mangaluru and nine others will get hands-on training about kitchen and terrace gardening.

This one-day training programme will be held for a period of five years, starting from the present 2023-24 year. The department has set a target to reach out to 19,000 government and aided school students in five years. It includes 4,000 students from Bengaluru Urban, and 1,500 students each from Mangaluru, Mysuru, Belagavi, Ballari, Davangere, Hubballi-Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Shivamogga, Tumkur and Vijayapura cities. The government has earmarked ₹2.5 crore for this programme with a yearly allocation of ₹50 lakh.

As per the circular issued by the Director of Horticulture, the training programme will be held for a batch of 100 students. It will start with first making students aware of the importance of horticulture. Students will get hands-on training about preparing saplings and ways of grafting. The students will also be made known about fertility of soil. Students will be trained in preparing nutritious kitchen and terrace gardening and also made aware of different techniques of preparing compost, stated the circular dated September 12.

This new programme will be implemented by the Horticulture Department in association with Department of School Education. At the end of the training programme, each student will get a kit that will, among others, contain, seed kit, seedlings and bio-mix.

The programme will be extended to other districts and taluk centres in the coming years, the circular stated.