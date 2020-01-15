Hore Kanike procession in Udupi today

The procession for Hore Kanike or offering of foodgrains and vegetables by devotees for the next Paryaya Mutt [Admar Mutt] would be held here on Wednesday.

It is customary for devotees in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts to offer foodgrains and vegetables for the Paryaya Mutt to ensure its plentiful supply to the 800-year-old Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple here so that the large number of devotees could be feed during the Paryaya festival and after.

As the biennial Paryaya festival has become popular, devotees from other districts and places too have been contributing for the Hore Kanike. Normally, the Hore Kanike procession is held daily for a few days before the Paryaya festival.

But this time, the Admar Mutt has decided to have the Hore Kanike from devotees each fortnight after the first procession on Wednesday. The intention is that it ensures that the foodgrains and vegetables do not go waste if they were all brought and given at once over a period of a week. Hence, it would be spread over the entire Paryaya period.

Ishapriya Tirtha Swami, junior seer of Admar Mutt, who will be ascending the Paryaya Peetha here on January 18, will launch the Hore Kanike procession at the Malpe port here at 3 p.m.

And, from Jodu Katte, the procession will begin at 4 p.m. Various associations under the leadership of the Malpe Fishermen’s Association would be offering 10 tonnes of rice, three tonnes of jaggery, 10,000 coconuts and 1,000 litres of coconut oil.

Besides this, devotees from Kodavoor, Mattu and Admar villages too would be offering foodgrains and vegetables.

The farmers of Mattu will bring about four quintals of Mattu Gulla, a special type of brinjal.