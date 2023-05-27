‘Hopeful of Billava leader B.K. Hariprasad’s inclusion in the Cabinet’

May 27, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - MANGALURU

Expressing displeasure over the non inclusion of B. K. Hariprasad, who represented the Billava community, into the Cabinet, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) coordinator Prathiba Kulai said here on Saturday that the community people are hopeful that he will find a place in the Cabinet in the future considering his contribution to the party.

Talking to reporters, Ms. Kulai said that Mr. Hariprasad is not a person who hankers for position. “We are sad that he is not in the Cabinet. Maybe it is because Mr. Hariprasad’s nature is not following bucket politics.”

“Our government will be there for five years and Mr. Hariprasad will certainly be part of the Cabinet in the future,” she said.

Asked whether Mr. Hariprasad will be included when D.K. Shivakumar takes oath as Chief Minister after two years, Ms. Kulai said: “Changes can happen in the next a few days.”

When pointed out that Kumar Bangarappa represented Billavas in the Cabinet, Ms. Kulai said they (Billavas) will prefer those from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

On the question on the termination of service of Nutana Kumari, wife of the slain BJP leader Praveen Nettaru, from the Office of Chief Minister, Ms. Kulai said former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had offered her a temporary job in his office. As the term of Mr. Bommai ended, so did the job of Ms. Nutan.

The BJP did a disservice to Ms. Nutan by offering her a temporary job. “We (Billavas in Congress) will prevail upon our Chief Minister and other members of the Cabinet and offer her a permanent government job,” she said.