‘Honesty rare in politics’

The former Lokayukta N. Santosh Hegde presenting the Vaddarse Raghurama Shetty Award to Kundaprabha editor U.S. Shenoy at a programme in Brahmavar on Monday.

MANGALURU

27 December 2021 23:58 IST

It is rare to find honesty in politics in today’s system, the former Lokayukta N. Santosh Hegde said in Brahmavar on Monday.

Speaking after giving away the Vaddarse Raghuram Shetty Journalism Award, Mr. Hegde said politicians who are coming out of prison are getting rousing welcome. With such actions, it is difficult to have peace and tranquility in society. Politics is now not being used to serve people, he added.

Mr. Hegde said that the quantum of corruption is increasing every passing year and this is taking away humanity and a sense of content among people. This urge for illgotten wealth is harming society.

Earlier, Mr. Hegde presented the award to senior journalist U.S. Shenoy, editor of Kundaprabha, a weekly published from Kundapur. The award has been instituted by Brahmavar Taluk Working Journalists Association.

Brahmavar Tahsildar Rajashekara Murthy, Udupi District Working Journalists Association Secretary Nazeer Polya and Udupi District Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Neelavara Surendra Adiga were present.