Homemaker loses over ₹1 lakh to online job fraud

August 25, 2023 07:49 am | Updated 07:50 am IST - MANGALURU

A homemaker from Yedmoge village in Kundapur taluk of Udupi district, is the latest victim of online part-time job fraud in which she has lost over ₹1.48 lakh.

In the complaint to Shankarnarayana Police Station on August 18, the 38-year-old home maker said on August 2 she had received message from one Payal Sharma on Telegram app about earning by performing tasks of MakeMyTrip India Private Limited. The homemaker was asked to open www.mmtrte.com and put the code 2HYTLA and do the tasks.

Accordingly, the homemaker opened the website and performed 30 tasks for which ₹1,000 got credited to her account in Union Bank of India, which she had shared. On August 3, she received message asking her to send ₹11,000 for new set of tasks. She transferred ₹11,000 to UPI ID 9327708245m@pnb on August 8. As she did not receive any money in return, she messaged Payal Sharma, who replied the former that she has received an executive order for which former has to pay ₹13,555.

The homemaker transferred ₹13,555 to sharmasirsa56@utkarshbank on August 8. As she could not complete the task, the homemaker was asked to send ₹36,135. Further, she transferred ₹87,447 on August 16. When she was unable to complete the task, the she was asked to send more money for it. She was asked to send more money even for return of investment the homemaker has made.

She has asked police to take action against persons who have defrauded her of ₹1,48,139 by offering part-time job.

51 complaints

As many as 51 complaints have been filed in Mangaluru city police stations so far about people getting defrauded by online part-time job offers.

Cautioning people about such frauds, Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain, in a statement, asked people not to respond to part-ime job offers made using unknown international and national numbers on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram. Such numbers should be immediately reported and blocked. He also asked people not to open any links about part-time jobs sent through email, SMS or any other social media.