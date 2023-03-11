ADVERTISEMENT

Homeguard arrested on charges of extortion and impersonation

March 11, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Shivaraj Devadiga | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Kavoor police on Saturday, arrested a homeguard on charges of impersonation and extortion.

According to police, Shivaraj Devadiga, a resident of Sarakari Gudde, Kavoor, impersonated a police officer to complainant Savitha. He told the woman he had received a complaint against her about running a massage parlour and being in possession of volumes of cash and gold.

The accused collected ₹38,000 from the complainant to hush up the ‘case’. The Kavoor police have registered cases of impersonation and extortion against the accused and are investigating.

Meanwhile, Muralee Mohan Choontharu, Commandant of Homeguards, Dakshina Kannada said in a statement on Saturday that Devadiga has been suspended from service with immediate effect as advised by Mangaluru Unit Officer Mark Sera. “Devadiga was not regular for duty and was highly irregular in attending weekly parades. We had served a notice to him a few months ago that he did not respond to. He is not fit to be a homeguard,” Dr. Choontharu said.

“We have not received any confirmation or communication from Police Department yet regarding the FIR. If an FIR is registered, we will terminate him immediately as per the homeguard rule,” Dr. Choontharu said.

