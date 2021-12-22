Home Minister to inaugurate conference of journalists

Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists (DKUWJ) will hold its district-level conference for 2021 at the Town Hall here on December 28, from 10 a.m. to 4.30 p.m.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra will inaugurate the conference. Senior journalist Manohar Prasad will be the president of the conference.

Addressing presspersons here on Tuesday, president of the union Indaje Srinivas Nayak said that Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel will release a souvenir having details of the activities carried out by the union in the last three years.

Students of government school at Kutlur in Belthangady taluk will be given away sports uniforms and students of government school in Madappady in Sullia taluk will be given away books.

There will be sessions on coastal development covering education and tourism in the forenoon. The afternoon session will be on social responsibility of media, he said.

Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore University P.S. Yadapadithaya will deliver the valedictory address.

There will also be a host of cultural programmes and a magic show from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Ministers V. Sunil Kumar, S. Angara and Kota Srinivas Poojary, MLAs, officials and journalism students, teachers will participate, he said.