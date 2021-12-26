Home Minister says ANF will continue to function

Araga Jnanendra

MANGALURU

26 December 2021 00:48 IST

‘We should be convinced that Maoist activity is zero’

The Anti-Naxal Force (ANF) will continue to operate till the BJP Government is convinced that Maoist activities have completely stopped in the State, said Home Minister Araga Jnanendra here on Saturday. Talking to reporters at the international airport, Mr. Jnanendra said that some Maoist activists have surrendered, while many have been arrested. Most of the Maoist leaders, who were active in the State, have come to the mainstream.

“But we cannot close down the ANF now. The police should be convinced that the Maoist activity is zero. Till then ANF will continue to operate. This is what we are thinking,” Mr. Jnanendra said. On the opposition by a section of people to the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, which was passed in the Legislative Assembly recently, Mr. Jnanendra said that this was an obvious reaction to the Bill that intends to preserve the religious belief and culture that professes harmonious living. Forcible religious conversion was like a termite affecting this religious belief and also dividing families.

The BJP Government is addressing this issue with this Bill. The BJP keeps the interest of the country foremost and is not like the other party which drags its feet on critical action fearing losing votes of a particular community. It is only the BJP that can bring in laws such as the Uniform Civil Code that are necessary, the Minister said.

Commending Dakshina Kannada Police for acting with restraint in a case of an assault by protestors after a series of community clashes in Uppinangady, the Home Minister said that the State Police are effectively taking action on groups that are trying to divide communities and create tension.