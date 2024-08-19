GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Home Guards re-plant fallen tree in Mangaluru

Published - August 19, 2024 06:00 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Home Guards re-planting a Mandra tree at Balebail in Mangaluru on Sunday.

Home Guards re-planting a Mandra tree at Balebail in Mangaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Home Guards on Sunday re-planted a ‘mandra’ tree which was uprooted owing to heavy wind and rains at Green Acres Layout, Balebail, in the city about 20 days ago.

According to Murali Mohan Choontharu, Commandant, Dakshina Kannada Home Guards, the tree was re-planted under the guidance of Madhava Ullal, an environmentalist who has been planting tree saplings across the city for over two decades.

He said that it took about half-a-day to re-plant the tree which is about eight year old. Mr. Ullal said the tree will take 48 days to come alive again.

The Commandant said that another tree – which is Devadaru – too got uprooted in the layout about 20 days ago. It will be re-planted next week.

Dr. Choontharu said that it is for the first time Home Guards has re-planted (restored) a fallen tree in the district. Usually many people cut trees fallen due to winds and rain in rainy season.

The Home Guards personnel have been planting saplings in different parts of the district this year, he said.

