Home Guards gears up for monsoon operations

Two home guards each have been deployed at eight beaches in Mangaluru to ensure that tourists did not venture into sea during the rainy season. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

June 08, 2022 00:26 IST

44 home guards have been deployed in flood prone areas to assist in rescue operations in case of floods

Dakshina Kannada Home Guards has now deployed minimum of two home guards each at eight beaches to ensure that tourists did not venture into sea during the rainy season as sea will be rough, according to the District Commandant of the unit Murali Mohan Chuntaru.

In addition, it has deployed 44 home guards in flood prone areas across the district to assist in rescue operations in case of floods. The total 60-member rescue team will be on special duty for three months till August end, Dr. Chuntaru said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The eight beaches of Ullal, Someshwara, Mogaveerapatna, Panambur, Tannirbavi, Fathima, Surathkal and Sasihitlu have public announcement system to alert tourists not to get into sea. In addition, the home guards will also display placards to caution the tourists and others on the beaches.

Dr. Chuntaru said that the 44 home guards have been deputed to flood prone areas in Kukke Subrahmanya, Kadaba, Belthangady, Uppinangady, Sullia, Bantwal, Mulki and Mangaluru.

The flood rescue team had mock drills and demonstration of rescue activity using inflatable boats on the Phalguni (Gurupura river) near Kuloor on June 2. The unit has six inflatable boats, including three inflatable boats given by the district administration last year, with swimmers. They have been deployed in Subrahmanya, Uppinangady, Bantwal, Mangaluru (two boats) and Mulki.

The home guards has geared up to assist in rescue operations in case of floods, he said.

Yoga training

He said that the unit has arranged 12-day free yoga training for home guards and civil defence force members on the hybrid mode from June 9 to June 20. It will be inaugurated on June 9 at Police Parade ground in Pandeshwar. The online classes for an hour from 5.30 a.m. will be conducted from June 10 to June 15. The offline classes will continue from June 16 to June 20 at the office of the unit at Mary Hill. Senior yoga practitioner and teacher Gopalakrishna Delampady will conduct the classes. It will be for the International Day of Yoga on June 21.