Home Guard woman clears PUC examination with daughter

May 21, 2023 - MANGALURU

A 45-year-old Home Guard was felicitated along with her daughter in recognition of the mother-daughter duo clearing the second Pre University Examination in the 2022-23 academic year at the district Home Guard Office in Mangaluru on Friday.

Incidentally, the duo — Geetha and Trisha — had cleared the SSLC examination together two years ago. Ms. Geetha has been working with the Sullia unit of Home Guards for the last 12 years while her husband, Ramesh, was working as a mason. The 9th pass Ramesh could not undertake heavy works after he fell down while working during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ms. Geetha told The Hindu.

Two elder daughters of the couple too have completed PUC. While one is working in a private company in Hassan, the second is doing a computer course and working at Sullia, she said. Trisha will study B. Com at a college in Sullia from this academic year. The couple resides at Jayanagara in Sullia. Their two younger sons are in Class 10 and 9 respectively.

Ms. Geetha said it was difficult to make ends meet after her husband got injured. Though working with the Home Guards gets her some income, she would be on duty for 10-15 a days a month (Home Guards get paid when they are on duty).

Speaking after felicitating Ms. Geetha, Home Guards Dakshina Kannada District Commandant Muralee Mohana Choontharu described her as a role model to others and said she was an asset to the District Home Guard. Being the mother of five children and getting all of them educated, Ms. Geetha also had the pursuit to learn more. Besides, she was a dedicated Home Guard, Dr. Choontharu said.

Office Superintendent Kavitha, Deputy Commandant Ramesh and others were present.

Dr. Choontharu later told The Hindu, “Ms. Geetha is a perfect mother, great human being, and a role model home guard of DK District unit from Sullia.” He further said the DK District unit has recommended to the DGP (Fire and Emergency Services and Home Guards) to confer special recognition on Ms. Geetha for her achievement.

