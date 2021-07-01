Mangaluru

Home Guard dies as car rams stationary gas tanker at Udayavara in Udupi

Rakesh  

A 27-year-old Home Guard died after a car he was driving hit an LPG bullet tanker on National Highway 66 at Udyavara in Udupi district on Wednesday morning.

The police gave the name of the Home Guard as Rakesh.

He was attached to the Mulki Police Station of the Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate. The police said that Rakesh finished his night duty and left in his car at 5 a.m. for his sister’s house in Udupi.

At around 5.30 a.m., he rammed the stationary gas tanker.

Rushed to hospital

He was rushed to the government hospital at Ajjarkadu in Udupi before being shifted to a private hospital.

He died of injuries in the evening.

Commandant of Home Guards, Dakshina Kannada, Muralee Mohan Choontharu said that Rakesh was a bachelor.

He was a hard working and softspoken individual. Home Guards organisation will greatly miss his services, he said.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar also condoled Rakesh’s death.


