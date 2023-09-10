HamberMenu
Holy soil from every nook and corner of Dakshina Kannada will be sent to ‘Kartavyapath’ in Delhi: MP Nalin Kumar Kateel

‘Nanna Mannu Nanna Desha’ (my soil my nation) campaign launched

September 10, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel along with other party leaders launching ‘Nanna Mannu Nanna Desha’ drive at Kadri Manjunatha temple, in Mangaluru on Sunday.

BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel along with other party leaders launching ‘Nanna Mannu Nanna Desha’ drive at Kadri Manjunatha temple, in Mangaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Holy soil from every nook and corner of Dakshina Kannada will be collected and sent for use at ‘Kartavyapath’ in Delhi where Amurta Vana, a memorial park for martyrs is coming up, said Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party president and Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel here on Sunday.

Launching the ‘Nanna Mannu Nanna Desha’ (my soil my nation) campaign, Mr. Kateel said earlier pieces of iron from across the district was sent for making the of Statue of Unity dedicated to former Union Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Gujarat.

“Similarly, we (people of Dakshina Kannada) should take the lead in sending soil from across the district to Delhi. In this way, we will remember all those from the district who have contributed to the freedom struggle and growth of the nation,” he said.

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath said with this campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is involving the nation in creation of a unique park in memory of the martyrs. “There should be more impetus to this campaign now when some groups are trying to give their own interpretation of ‘Sanatana Dharma’ and undermine well-established beliefs and practices,” he said.

BJP party workers participated in the launching of Nanna Mannu Nanna Desha drive at Kadri Manjunatha temple, in Mangaluru on Sunday.

BJP party workers participated in the launching of Nanna Mannu Nanna Desha drive at Kadri Manjunatha temple, in Mangaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

MLC K. Pratap Simha Nayak said the present campaign is to make youth aware that they are inheritors of a rich legacy.

Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty, Sullia MLA Bhagirathi Murulya, Mangaluru Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur and BJP District President Sudarshan Moodbidri participated in the programme.

The campaign was launched by pouring into a silver pot mud brought from premises of Kadri Manjunatha, Mangaladevi, Somanatheshwara, Kudroli Gokarnanatheshwara and Sharavu Mahaganapati temples.

