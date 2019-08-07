Holiday today for schools, colleges in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi

A holiday has been declared for all anganwadis, schools and colleges in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on Wednesday in view of heavy rain warning and red alert declared by India Meteorological Department (IMD).

While red alert has been declared till August 8 in Dakshina Kannada, in Udupi it will be on till August 9. All major rivers in the two districts are in spate and the water level in the Netravathi at Bantwal stood at 7.7 m on Tuesday against the danger level of 8.5 m.

Water level in the Netravathi at Uppinangady stood at 28.2 m against the danger level of 31.5 m and the level in the Kumaradhara in Uppinagady, where the two rivers merge, stood at 21 m against the danger level of 26.5 m.

Tourists have been asked not to visit beaches and fishermen have been advised not to sail out for fishing till Thursday.

Commander, Indian Coast Guard, Karnataka, S.S. Dasila said that according to weather forecast high waves are likely in the sea along the coast for the next two days. The Coast Guard is on high alert, he said.

In view of heavy rain since Monday night, Dakshina Kannada district administration declared holiday for schools and pre-university colleges in Sullia, Puttur, Kadaba, Belthangady and Bantwal taluks on Tuesday. Educational institutions functioned in Mangaluru city and Moodbidri taluk. Schools functioned as usual in Udupi district on Tuesday.

Traffic affected

Vehicular traffic on Charmadi Ghat was diverted after a huge tree fell on the 10th curve of the ghat stretch late in the evening. While Forest Department personnel were trying to clear the tree, a team of Fire and Emergency Services personnel have also been rushed to the spot. Earlier, there were landslips on Curve Nos 3 and 10 on the same ghat which were cleared. There was a landslip at Kolnadu near Vitla.

The garbage dumped on a vast area in Pachachanady landfill site of Mangaluru City Corporation slid along with soil capping due to heavy rain on Tuesday. It slid to the adjoining private land, officials said. There were signs of another garbage dump sliding in the landfill site.

There was water logging on the premises of Bertrand Russell School in Baikampady. The compound wall of a building collapsed near Deepa Comforts Hotel in the city. A retaining wall collapsed in Kotekani, while there was a landslip in Kambalapadavu near Mudipu. Sea erosion continued in Someshwara.

Reports reaching here said that flood water entered some houses and shops in low-lying areas near the APMC Railway Gate and Mahalingeshwar temple in Puttur, on Monday night.

Deputy Commissioner Sasikanth Senthil S. told reporters that 14 district-level officers have been deployed in as many vulnerable spots. People in distress may call the District Control Room on Ph: 1077 being manned by four personnel round-the-clock, he said.