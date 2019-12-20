Mangaluru

Holiday today for schools, colleges

more-in

All educational institutions in Dakshina Kannada will remain closed on Friday in view of the Police Commissioner imposing curfew in the Central Sub Division area in the city and violent incidents in the Bunder area.

Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada Sindhu B. Rupesh issued the order on Thursday.

It applies to anganwadis, schools and colleges managed by the government, government-aided private institutions and private educational institutions.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Mangaluru
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 20, 2019 1:36:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/holiday-today-for-schools-colleges/article30352810.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY