Holiday for schools, PU colleges in Udupi on July 19

Udupi Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari has declared a holiday for all schools and pre-university colleges in Udupi district on Friday, July 19, because of forecast of heavy rains and red alert.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is no holiday for degree, engineering, diploma colleges and ITIs, she said.

The schools and pre-university colleges in Hebri and Byndoor taluks in the district remained closed on Thursday in view of heavy rains.

There was holiday for schools and pre university colleges in Sullia, Kadaba, Puttur, Belthangady and Bantwal taluks in Dakshina Kannada on Thursday.

All education institutes in Mangaluru, Ullal, Moodbidri and Mulky taluks were open on the day.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.