ADVERTISEMENT

Holiday for schools, PU colleges in Udupi on July 19

Published - July 18, 2024 08:41 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Udupi Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari has declared a holiday for all schools and pre-university colleges in Udupi district on Friday, July 19, because of forecast of heavy rains and red alert.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is no holiday for degree, engineering, diploma colleges and ITIs, she said.

The schools and pre-university colleges in Hebri and Byndoor taluks in the district remained closed on Thursday in view of heavy rains.

There was holiday for schools and pre university colleges in Sullia, Kadaba, Puttur, Belthangady and Bantwal taluks in Dakshina Kannada on Thursday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

All education institutes in Mangaluru, Ullal, Moodbidri and Mulky taluks were open on the day.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US