Holiday for schools, PU colleges in Udupi on July 19

Udupi Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari has declared a holiday for all schools and pre-university colleges in Udupi district on Friday, July 19, because of forecast of heavy rains and red alert.

There is no holiday for degree, engineering, diploma colleges and ITIs, she said.

The schools and pre-university colleges in Hebri and Byndoor taluks in the district remained closed on Thursday in view of heavy rains.

There was holiday for schools and pre university colleges in Sullia, Kadaba, Puttur, Belthangady and Bantwal taluks in Dakshina Kannada on Thursday.

All education institutes in Mangaluru, Ullal, Moodbidri and Mulky taluks were open on the day.