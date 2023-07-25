Holiday for schools, PU colleges in DK and Udupi extended to July 26

July 25, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Deputy Commissioners of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi have extended the holiday for anganawadis, schools, and pre-university colleges in the twin districts to Wednesday, in view of the red alert issued to coastal districts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC). But there is no holiday for degree colleges in the two districts.

The red alert (rainfall likely to exceed 204.5 mm) issued is valid till till 8.30 a.m. on July 26. The government issued orange alert (rainfall likely to be between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm) for the next 24 hours from 8.30 a.m. on July 26.

Youth not found

The 23-year-old youth from Bhadravati, Sharath Kumar, who went missing after he slipped and was washed away in Arasinagundi Falls under Kollur police station limits in Udupi district on Sunday evening, is yet to be traced.

The fire and emergency services department personnel continued their search in the downstream of the falls on Tuesday. They were assisted by lifeguard Dinesh Kharvi and Jyothiraj from Chitradurga, who is called ‘Spiderman of Karnataka’ for his skills of scaling the forts without safety harnesses. Earlier, Mr. Jyothiraj had scaled the Jog Falls against the water flow.

Kumar and his friend Gururaj had arrived in Kollur and trekked for about six kilometre before reaching the falls on Sunday. Kumar slipped while standing on a rock. The family members of Kumar have arrived in Kollur.

15 lives lost

According to the offices of Deputy Commissioners in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, 15 persons have lost their lives in the twin districts since June in rain-related incidents. Of them, nine persons died in Udupi while six persons lost their lives in Dakshina Kannada.

Rainfall

KSNDMC said that the coastal region recorded 1,577 mm rainfall from this June to July 24 (till 8.30 a.m.) against the normal rainfall of 1,726 mm for the period. It amounted to a departure of minus (-) 9%, it said.

Mandekolu Gram Panchayat, Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada, recorded the maximum rainfall of 217 mm in the State in 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday. Dakshina Kannada recorded 111.4 mm rainfall during the same period against the normal rainfall of 40.9 mm for the period. Sullia taluk recorded 146.8 mm, Kadaba 121.4 mm, Bantwal 114.5 mm, Moodbidri 101 mm, Belthangady 98.7 mm, Mangaluru 96.9 mm, and Puttur taluk recorded 95.8 mm rainfall during the period.