Holiday for schools, PU colleges in Dakshina Kannada on June 28

Published - June 27, 2024 10:39 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

All primary and high schools, anganwadis, and pre-university colleges in Dakshina Kannada will remain closed on Friday owing to rains.

According to M.P. Mullai Muhilan, Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) and the India Meteorological Centre (IMD) issued a red alert for Dakshina Kannada on Friday.

Mr. Muhilan, who visited some rain-affected areas in Mangaluru taluk on Thursday, instructed Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner C.L. Anand to shift residents of some houses at Sujikal Gudde, near Kavoor, to safer locations as their houses are in danger owing to the risk of landslip.

As a hillock is being levelled to construct a house, some houses on the elevated area at Suijikal Gudde are facing the risk of collapsing. Hence the construction works should be stopped immediately, the Deputy Commissioner said.

The Deputy Commissioner visited the landslip site inside the premises of Sri Devi Engineering College at Kenjar, at Antony Katte at Maravoor, and at Bala where ISPRL has laid a pipeline.

Meanwhile, Aikala near Mulky received the highest 247 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. in Dakshina Kannada on Thursday. It was followed by 237 mm at Padumarnad and 235.5 mm at Kinnigoli.

In Udupi district, Renjala near Karkala received the highest 258.5 mm rainfall followed by 257 mm rainfall at Kanthavara near Karkala.

