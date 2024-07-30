GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Holiday for schools, PU colleges in Dakshina Kannada on July 31 in view of red alert

Published - July 30, 2024 09:28 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Water entered a house at Jeppinamogaru during heavy rains in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

With the India Meteorological Department and the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre issuing a red alert for Dakshina Kannada on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan has declared a holiday for anganwadis, schools, and pre university colleges in the district on Wednesday.

A road at Kallapu got submerged after heavy rains in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

Fishermen have been asked not to sail out into the sea.

With moderate to heavy rains lashing the city, water entered three houses in Jeppinamogaru area on Tuesday. Kallapu area was also flooded and a road was submerged. Water from the Netravathi entered some low-lying areas at Panemangaluru near Bantwal.

Reports said that water from the overflowing Kempu Hole entered a road near Kadaba.

A scene at Kottara Chowki owing to heavy rains in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

According to the Dakshina Kannada Disaster Management Authority, the district received 114.4 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday, against the normal of 37 mm for the same period.

Water level in the Netravathi breached the danger level of 8.5 m at Batnwal and touched 9.6 m. The water level on the same river at Uppinangady touched 31.01 m against the danger level of 31.5 m.

A scene at Ballalbagh owing to heavy rains in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

Mescom’s 113 electricity poles and 5.65 km power supply lines were damaged in 24 hours.

Minister holds video conference

Minister in charge of Dakshina Kannada Dinesh Gundu Rao held a videoconference with the Deputy Commissioner and other senior officials and reviewed the situation. He asked the administration to shift people living in low-lying areas on the banks of the Netravathi and from other flood-prone areas to safer places on priority.

Workers removing metal sheets that fell owng to heavy rains in Mangaluru on Tuesday. 

The Minister asked the administration to clear the landslip debris from roads at the earliest. The fallen trees should also be cleared immediately, he said.

Mr. Muhilan told the Minister that the administration has released ₹25,000 each to flood-prone gram panchayats and ₹15,000 each to other gram panchayats for emergency relief measures.

Workers removing metal sheets that fell owng to heavy rains in Mangaluru on Tuesday. 

Oil companies will be directed to deploy their teams on the Shiradi Ghat stretch to attend to emergency situations, he said.

Meanwhile, the Kodagu district administration has asked people not to visit the district on July 31 and August 1 in view of heavy rains in the district.

A release from the Kodagu Deputy Commissioner said that road connectivity in several locations has been affected owing to rains. A red alert has been issued for the district on Wednesday and Thursday.

