Holiday for schools, PU colleges in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi on July 16

All schools and pre-university colleges in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts will remain closed on Tuesday, July 16, due to forecast of heavy rains.

In their respective notifications, the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada M.P. Mullai Muhilan, and Deputy Commissioner of Udupi K. Vidyakumari said on Monday, July 15, that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) have issued red alert (extremely heavy rainfall of above 204.5 mm) for the coastal districts on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Mr. Muhilan declared a holiday for all schools and pre-university colleges in Dakshina Kannada on Monday while there was no holiday for education institutes in Udupi district on the day.

The IMD said that the red alert for coastal districts will continue on July 17. The alert is valid for Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada till 8.30 a.m. on July 18.

According to Dakshina Kannada Distirct Disaster Management Authority, the district recorded 68 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Monday against the normal rainfall of 39.4 mm for the same period.

Houses damaged

In all, 10 houses, six partially and four severely, were damaged in the district during the period. MESCOM’s 112 electric poles and 5.6 k.m. power supply lines were damaged during the period.

Private bus falls

A private bus plying on Ajilamogaru-Sarapady Road in Bantwal Taluk veered off and fell onto a paddy field at Kottunja in Maninalkuru village on Monday. None were injured in the accident. There were only eight passengers in the bus at the time of accident, according to reports.

Udupi district recorded 74.6 mm rainfall during the same period. According to Udupi Deputy Commissioner’s office, 17 houses were damaged in the district.

Coastal Karnataka, as a whole, recorded 74.4 mm rainfall in 24 hours against the normal rainfall of 36.6 mm rainfall for the period.