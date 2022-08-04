Holiday for schools in Sullia taluk today

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Wednesday extended holiday to some education institutes in Sullia taluk on Thursday, in view of continuing torrential rain in the taluk.

In a communique, he said: “Since it is raining very heavily in the nights and many roads and bridges have been breached and many places are prone to landslips, considering the safety of students, declaring holiday to all anganwadis, primary and high schools of Sullia taluk on August 4.”

Dr. Rajendra said that the Block Education Officers and Tahsildars will take a decision on declaring holiday to education institutes in Kadaba and other taluks in the district depending on the rain situation on Thursday.

Reports reaching here said that flood waters entered some houses and shops in Kallugundi, near Sampaje, in Sullia taluk on Wednesday night. The Payaswini river is overflowing. Water stagnated on the Sullia-Madikeri national highway affecting traffic movement.

Water from a nearby rivulet entered the premises of Shankapala Subrahmanya Temple at Valalambe near Guthigar. Meanwhile, Mettinadka, Chilthadkka, Kandrappady, Guthigar, Kamila, Balpa, Madappady and Sampaje experienced heavy rain.

The road connectivity between Panja and Kukke Subrahmanya was cut off after water from Bhogayanakere in Balpa and from Panja river overflowed onto the road.

Kollamogra and Kalmakar areas too experienced torrential rain for the third day in a row. Arecanut plantations of some farmers in these areas are under flood waters.

Mobile phone network has been disrupted in many rural areas in the taluk, especially in Kollamogaru, Kalmakar and Guthigar areas, as there is no power supply due to heavy rain.