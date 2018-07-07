Holiday for schools in parts of Dakshina Kannada

As rains continued to pound Malnad regions of Dakshina Kannada, administrations of four taluks declared holiday for schools and PU Colleges on Saturday.
Deputy Commissioner S. Sasikanth Senthil in a communique here said tahsildars of Moodbidri, Belthangady, Sullia and Puttur have declared holidays.
Meanwhile an elderly woman and her grandson died after they were buried under the debris of collapsed house wall at Hebbarbail in Puttur taluk in the wee hours of Saturday.
Police gave the names of victims as Parvathi (65), wife of Vishwas Salian, who was running Vishwas Hotel in the locality and her grandson Sudana, a 7th class student. Wall of the room in which the duo were sleeping gave in as the compound wall collapsed on the house. Mr. Salian had passed away on May 26.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor