Holiday for schools in parts of Dakshina Kannada

As rains continued to pound Malnad regions of Dakshina Kannada, administrations of four taluks declared holiday for schools and PU Colleges on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner S. Sasikanth Senthil in a communique here said tahsildars of Moodbidri, Belthangady, Sullia and Puttur have declared holidays.

Meanwhile an elderly woman and her grandson died after they were buried under the debris of collapsed house wall at Hebbarbail in Puttur taluk in the wee hours of Saturday.

Police gave the names of victims as Parvathi (65), wife of Vishwas Salian, who was running Vishwas Hotel in the locality and her grandson Sudana, a 7th class student. Wall of the room in which the duo were sleeping gave in as the compound wall collapsed on the house. Mr. Salian had passed away on May 26.