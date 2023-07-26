Holiday for schools in DK, Udupi extended; one more rain-related death reported in DK

July 26, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - MANGALURU

Udupi Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari has extended the holiday for all anganwadis, schools, and pre-university colleges in Udupi district to Thursday in view of continued heavy rains. In Dakshina Kannada, Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan extended the holiday to July 27 only for anganwadis and schools and not for pre-university colleges. The holiday has not been declared for degree colleges in the twin districts.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy to very heavy rain (115.6 mm to 204.4 mm) is likely to occur at a few places with isolated extremely heavy rainfall (more than 204.4 mm) likely to occur over all the districts of coastal Karnataka on Thursday. Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied by gusty winds with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph is likely to occur at isolated places in the coastal region on Thursday.

Meanwhile, heavy rains claimed the life of a 32-year-old person at the fishing harbour in the city on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the office of Mangaluru Tahsildar, Muzammil, a resident of Halekote, Ullal Taluk, slipped into the Phalguni river at the harbour in the noon on Tuesday and died. He is survived by his wife and a daughter. With this, the death toll in rain-related incidents in Dakshina Kannada rose to seven since June. As Udupi district has reported nine deaths, the total toll in the twin districts has touched 16.

Udupi district in charge Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar said that loss to property due to rains in Udupi district has been estimated at ₹28 crore.

Sharath Kumar, 23, from Bhadravathi, who went missing after he was washed away in Arasinagundi water falls under Kollur police station limits on July 23 evening, is yet to be traced.

Dakshina Kannada reported 69.5 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Thursday against the normal rainfall of 38.5 mm for the period. Udupi district recorded 94.8 mm rainfall during the period.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.