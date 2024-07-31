ADVERTISEMENT

Holiday for schools in DK and Udupi districts

Published - July 31, 2024 09:56 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Dakshina Kannada and Udupi district administrations on Wednesday declared a holiday for educational institutions up to pre-university colleges on Thursday, in view of the anticipated very heavy rains as the IMD has issued a red alert for these areas.

Deputy Commissioners and District Disaster Management Authority Chairpersons M.P. Mullai Muhilan and K. Vidyakumari, in their orders said the districts has been receiving heavy rains for the past few days and more rains were expected on Thursday.

Attendance should not be made compulsory for students in higher classes while educational institutions managements should ensure the buildings were safe, they said.

