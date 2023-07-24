Holiday for schools, colleges in DK, Udupi today

July 24, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - MANGALURU

All anganawadis, schools, pre-university and degree colleges in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts will remain closed on Tuesday, in view of the red alert declared by the India Meteorological Department.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M. P. Mullai Muhilan and Udupi Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari announced this on Monday.

Ms. Vidyakumari said that the holiday in Udupi also applies to postgraduate, engineering, diploma and ITI colleges. She said that people and tourists visiting the wate falls and beaches and video recording and photography at these spots have been banned in view of safety of visitors. All rivers, rivulets and streams in the district are in spate.

Examinations postponed

Mangalore University has postponed its even-semester undergraduate examinations scheduled to be held on Tuesday in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kodagu districts. The date of the rescheduled examinations will be announced later, the university said.

Water level

Water level of the Netravathi at Bantwal stood at 8 mts (mean sea level) on Monday against the danger level of 9 mts. The level at Uppinangady on the same river was at 29.4 mts against the danger level of 31.5 m, according to Dakshina Kannada District Disaster Management Authority.

All gates of Thumbe vented dam, across the Netravathi, are open and the water level at the dam was at 6.5 mts high against the maximum level of 7 mts. Water level at AMR vented dam across the same river was at the maximum level of 18.90 mts.

Dakshina Kannada recorded 107.6 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Monday. Kadaba taluk recorded the highest 163.4 mm rainfall during the period followed by 105.2 mm in Belthangady, 104 mm in Moodbidri, 103.9 in Sullia, 103.7 mm in Bantwal, 78.7 in Puttur and 70.7 mm in Mangaluru taluk.

Rain damage

The authority said that 19 houses, one severely and 18 partially, were damaged in the district during the period. It said that 224 electric poles of MESCOM were damaged during the same period.

Rivers, streams and rivulets in Harihara-Pallatadkka, Kollamogaru areas near Kukke Subrahmanya are in spate disrupting normal life as some link roads and minor bridges have been submerged under flood water. There was a landslip near Gundadkka bridge at Harihara-Pallatadkka village. The Gundadkka bridge was submerged for the second consecutive day on Monday due to heavy rains.

The bathing ghat (Snana Ghatta) on the banks of Kumaradhara river at Kukke Subrahmanya continues to be submerged. Traffic movement on Subrahmanya-Panja-Kaniyoor Road was disrupted as the river water entered the road at some places between Subrahmanya and Balpa. The Darpana Tirtha river at Subrahmanya was also on the spate.

