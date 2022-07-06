Holiday for schools, colleges continues

July 06, 2022 23:37 IST

Govt. issues red alert in three coastal districts

Deputy Commissioners of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi have announced that holiday for all educational institutions in the two districts will continue on Thursday, for the third day in a row, in view of the red alert issued by the State government in the coastal districts.

The educational institutions in the two districts have remained closed since Tuesday due to heavy rain.

Issuing the red alert for the coastal districts on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday that there is likely to be extremely heavy rainfall ranging above 204.5 mm in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada.

According to the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), high waves in the range of 3.5 m to 4.8 m are forecast along the coast from Mangaluru to Karwar till 11.30 p.m. on Thursday. The wind speed is likely reach 40 kmph-50 kmph gusting up to 60 kmph in the coastal region. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.

The department said that there is likely to be heavy to very heavy rain (orange alert) ranging between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm at isolated places in the coastal districts on Friday and Saturday.

It said that the coastal districts are likely to get heavy rain (yellow alert) ranging between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm at isolated places on Sunday and Monday next.