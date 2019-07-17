‘Hold tri-monthly KDP meetings in GPs by the end of this month’

Sindhu B. Rupesh, CEO of Udupi Zilla Panchayat, on Tuesday directed the officers to hold tri-monthly gram panchayat-level Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) meetings in all gram panchayats of the district by the end of this month. She was speaking at the monthly KDP meeting at the Zilla Panchayat hall, here.

Ms. Rupesh said that there was a direction from the government to hold KDP meetings at the gram panchayat-level. Hence, officers should hold these meetings. The Executive Officers should submit a report on the meetings held in the gram panchayats in their respective taluks. The officers at the taluk-level should compulsorily attend the KDP meetings held in the gram panchayats, she said.

They should give priority to solving problems in gram panchayats, she said. She directed the Executive Officers of the Taluk Panchayats to hold these tri-monthly KDP meetings in the gram panchayats in the first week of the month from October.

Ms. Rupesh said that Udupi had bagged the second place in the State in collection of taxes at the gram panchayat-level for 2018-19. Gram panchayats should collect taxes for mobile towers in their jurisdiction.

The zilla panchayat had planned to set up Solid and Liquid Resources Management Centres in 40 gram panchayats in the district. Already, the zilla panchayat had received 10 proposals from gram panchayats for starting Solid and Liquid Resources Management Centres.

The remaining gram panchayats should submit proposals for these centres. Gram panchayats should also submit proposals for construction of community toilets in sparsely populated areas within their areas, she said.

Dinakar Babu, president of the zilla panchayat, said that ₹ 45 lakh had been granted for the construction of a gram panchayat building in Alevoor. The work on this building should start immediately, he said.

Sheshashayana Karinja, Deputy Director of Public Instruction, said that textbooks had been distributed in 99.8 % schools in the district. The distribution of school uniforms was pending. The government had directed that shoes and socks should be purchased through School Development and Monitoring Committees. But the grants for this had not been released, he said.

Sheela K. Shetty, vice-president of the zilla panchayat, Babu Shetty and Uday Kotian from the zilla panchayat Standing Committees, Srinivas Rao, Chief Planning Officer of the zilla panchayat, and Nagesh Raikar, Deputy Secretary, were present.

On the occasion, prizes were distributed to students who participated in essay and drawing competitions in the district under the Swachhmeva Jayate Programme.