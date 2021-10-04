HoDs accountable for use of welfare funds, says Narayanaswamy

Heads of departments (HoDs) in the State governments, including the Chief Secretary, are accountable for the use of funds meant for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes welfare, said Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Narayanaswamy here on Monday.

Speaking at an Antodyaya programme to create awareness among elected members of gram panchayats and urban local bodies about programmes of Social Welfare and Backward Classes Welfare departments, Mr. Narayanaswamy said that when funds under Scheduled Caste Sub Plan and Tribal Sub Plan are used by different departments then, each one of these departments are accountable for every single rupee that is spent.

In a recent review meeting he held in Jammu and Kashmir, Mr. Narayanaswamy said that only officials from the Social Welfare Department turned up. Talking exception to such conduct, the Union Minister of State said that as the Social Justice Minister he is the custodian of all Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes.

“Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries to governments are accountable for each rupee spent for their welfare and how this expenditure has impacted their lives,” he said. Karnataka, he added, was among the few States that has made a law that mandates departments to use funds meant for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes welfare.

Lashing out at officials for not working effectively in implementing Union government welfare schemes, the Union Minister expressed the need for Chief Secretaries and other heads of departments in the States to regularly review the use of funds and work towards uplift of the downtrodden.

Earlier, in his inaugural address, Minister for Social Welfare and Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary said that the two departments are working towards using gram panchayats for online filing of applications for various welfare schemes. “This will be more beneficial and help stop the use of brokers,” he said.

Lauding the initiative of Mr. Poojary in holding awareness conclaves for elected representatives, Dakshina Kannada MP and State Bharatiya Janata Party president Nalin Kumar Kateel said that Mr. Poojary is showing the way how the State government can reach out to people on their doorsteps.

After the inauguration programme, elected representatives had a detailed discussion with Social Welfare Additional Chief Secretary N. Nagambika Devi, Social Welfare Commissioner Ravikumar Surapur, Backward Classes Welfare Commissioner P. Vasant Kumar and other officials about various welfare schemes.