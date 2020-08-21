Hoax threat caller wanted to be famous, says Mangaluru Police Commissioner

Vasanth Sherigar, 33, the farmer who was arrested on Thursday for allegedly making a threat call about placing an explosive at Mangaluru International Airport, has told the police that he was inspired to do so by the person arrested in January on similar charges, Police Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash said on Friday.

“Vasanth told us that the accused [Aditya Rao] who had been arrested in January got good publicity. Vasanth too wanted to become famous,” Mr. Vikash told reporters. The police have taken a serious view of Vasanth’s action as it concernd the safety and security of an airport. He has been arrested for offences punishable under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act, 1982.

Aditya Rao, 37, had been arrested on January 20. The city police have filed a charge-sheet against him.

Mr. Vikash said Vasanth, who has studied till class 8, was active in using a smart phone. He worked for about three years in some hotels in Bengaluru before moving to a hotel in Udupi. Following the lockdown, Vasanth started cultivating his ancestral farmland in Mudrady of Karkala taluk in Udupi district. He got the number of former airport director M.R. Vasudeva on Google. He called him on Wednesday and claimed that he had placed an explosive substance. “We are investigating whether he had attempted such act earlier,” the officer said.