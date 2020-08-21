Hoax threat caller wanted to be famous, says Mangaluru Police Commissioner

Vasanth Sherigar, 33, the farmer who was arrested on Thursday for allegedly making a threat call about placing an explosive at Mangaluru International Airport, has told the police that he was inspired to do so by the person arrested in January on similar charges, Police Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash said on Friday.
“Vasanth told us that the accused [Aditya Rao] who had been arrested in January got good publicity. Vasanth too wanted to become famous,” Mr. Vikash told reporters. The police have taken a serious view of Vasanth’s action as it concernd the safety and security of an airport. He has been arrested for offences punishable under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act, 1982.
Aditya Rao, 37, had been arrested on January 20. The city police have filed a charge-sheet against him.
Mr. Vikash said Vasanth, who has studied till class 8, was active in using a smart phone. He worked for about three years in some hotels in Bengaluru before moving to a hotel in Udupi. Following the lockdown, Vasanth started cultivating his ancestral farmland in Mudrady of Karkala taluk in Udupi district. He got the number of former airport director M.R. Vasudeva on Google. He called him on Wednesday and claimed that he had placed an explosive substance. “We are investigating whether he had attempted such act earlier,” the officer said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath