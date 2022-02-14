HJV demands probe into links of PU students with CFI

Special Correspondent February 14, 2022 23:09 IST

‘A PFI activist from Telangana came all the way to Kundapur to prompt 28 Muslim girls’

The Hindu Jagrana Vedike (HJV) on Monday demanded that an investigation be instituted into what it said support that came from some external forces to the six students of Government PU College for Girls, Udupi, who said that they will wear hijab in classrooms. Talking to reporters in Udupi, HJV State President K.T. Ullas said that the Campus Front of India (CFI) and its parent organisation, the Popular Front of India (PFI), are responsible for internationalising the issue raised by the six students. The twitter accounts of these students show their close association with the CFI. A PFI activist from Telangana came all the way to Kundapur and prompted 28 Muslim girls to carry out a protest demanding that they be allowed wear hijab during classes at the Government PU College in Kundapur, he said. The demand from students to allow them to wear hijab in classrooms is a step towards Islamisation of systems in the country and it threatens the sovereignty of the nation. Such demands lead to calls for separation and the State Government should nip such activities in the bud, Mr. Ullas said. The Union Government should take steps for promulgation of Uniform Civil Code and also a law for population control, he said. HJV Udupi Pranta Karyadarshi Prakash Kukkehalli was present.



