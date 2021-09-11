HJV activists storm Christian prayer hall near Karkala

MANGALURU

11 September 2021

The activists filed a complaint against the organizer of a prayer meeting.

A group of Hindu Jagaran Vedike activists have been accused of barging into a Christian prayer hall and creating a ruckus at Kukkundur village near Karkala in Udupi district on September 10. They stormed the hall alleging that a Christian group was indulging in religious conversion there.

The Christian group has accused activists of criminal intimidation and attempting to harass a woman who had come to the prayer hall.

The activists stormed the prayer hall of Pragati Centre near Anandi Maidan in Nakre of Kukkundoor village in Karkala taluk on the evening of September 10.

They accused Mr. Benadict, the organizer of the prayer meeting, of indulging in religious conversion.

While taking videos of those assembled at the prayer hall, the activists hurled abuses on Mr. Benadict and created a commotion, according to a complaint filed with Karkala Town police.

Learning about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and sent away the HJV activists.

Later, the HJV activists filed a complaint against Mr. Benadict, which was registered for offence under Section 295 of Indian Penal Code.

Mr. Benadict also filed a complaint against the HJV activists, which was registered for offences punishable under Sections 354, 504 and 506 of IPC.

The police are taking statements of the two parties and verifying the veracity of allegations that have been made in the complaints, said Udupi Superintendent of Police N. Vishnuvardhan.