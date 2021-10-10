HJV activists protest outside Kundapur police station

MANGALURU

10 October 2021 01:30 IST

Deputy Superintendent of Police asks them to file plaint about their charge against sub-inspector

A group of Hindu Jagarana Vedike (HJV) activists staged a protest in front of Kundapur police station in Udupi district on Friday night alleging that the sub- inspector of police had assaulted HJV activists who had been summoned to the station for interrogation.

They withdrew the protest after Kundapur Deputy Superintendent of Police Srikanth, who arrived at the station, told them to file a written complaint. If the allegation was found to be true, a case would be registered against the sub-inspector, he told the protesters. The sub-inspector, Sadashiva Gavaroji, denied that he had assaulted the activists and said he had only interrogated them in connection with an incident. The HJV activists gathered in front of the station at about 8.30 p.m. and staged the protest for about one-and-a-half hours.

Sources said the incident pertained to a rift between two groups of students in a college in Kundapur. Hence the police had summoned both the groups to the station. Of them, some students of a group were said to be having leanings towards the HJV.

