HIV cases on a gradual decline in Dakshina Kannada

December 01, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - MANGALURU

Amid a significant decrease in the number of HIV-infected persons in Dakshina Kannada, the district administration took out jathas in Mangaluru and other parts of the district on account of World AIDS Day and World Diabetes Day to create awareness among people on their prevention, on Friday, December 1.

As per the statistics provided by the office of District Health and Family Welfare Officer (DHO), 1,169 (7.37%) persons of the 15,857 persons who were tested were found positive for HIV in 2017. In the period between April 2023 and October 2023, 209 (0.42 %) persons of the 49,552 persons tested were found positive.

Similarly, 60 of the 20,396 pregnant women tested for HIV were found positive in 2017. In six months of 2023 from April, only 5 of the 28,971 pregnant women were found positive.

There has been a considerable drop in the number of infected persons since 2019-20 when the number of HIV-infected persons came down to 263 (0.88%). It was 264 (0.84%) in 2020-21, 270 (0.46%) in 2021-22, and 338 (0.42%) in 2022-23.

In the same period, the number of pregnant women with HIV has been in single digits. It was 7 (0.02%) in 2019-20, followed by 8 (0.02%) in 2020-21, 5 (0.01%) in 2021-22, and 9 (0.01%) in 2022-23.

The overall HIV prevalence in Dakshina Kannada has been at 0.13% since 2014-15. There are 19 Integrated Counselling and Testing Centres (ICTC), and 80 facility ICTCs in the district. There are three ART centres and 13 link ART centres providing treatment to HIV infected patients, said a release from the office of DHO.

Jatha

Students and several health activists took part in the Jatha in Mangaluru that was held from Light House Hill to SDM Law College. It was flagged off by District Health and Family Welfare Officer H.R. Thimmaiah. A programme to commemorate World AIDS day was held at the Kanachur Medical College later.