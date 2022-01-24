Hitachi Energy bags ₹160 crore contract from Railways

MANGALURU

24 January 2022 00:39 IST

It will supply traction transformers to electric locomotive manufacturers

Hitachi Energy India Ltd. has won ordersworth over ₹160 crore for its key electric components to support the electrification of the country’s railway network to enable Indian Railways achieve 100% electrification by 2023.

A release here said that electric locomotive manufacturers,Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) and Diesel Loco Modernisation Works (DMW), part of Indian Railways, placed orders with Hitachi Energy for traction transformers for passenger and freight locomotives in the October-December 2021 period.

Railway electrification is a key element in India’s drive towards net zero carbon emissions. At the recent UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), India reaffirmed its commitment to shifting to electricity for transport and reducing the economy’s carbon intensity by 45% by 2030. Complete route electrification of the Railways is an important aspect in this regard, Hitachi said.

“Electricity will be the backbone of the entire energy system and at Hitachi Energy, we are committed to the accelerated electrification and decarbonisation of the world’s transportation and rail sectors,” Hitachi’s MD and CEO N. Venu was quoted as saying.

He added, “Indian Railways is a longstanding customer of Hitachi Energy and these orders further show that Hitachi Energy is regarded as a trusted partner of choice for the rail industry.”

Traction transformers are critical components in the traction chain that affect both train performance and operator services. More than half the world’s electric locomotives and train sets are powered byHitachi Energy transformers, the release said.

Hitachi has an estimated global installed base of over 30,000 units of these transformers enabling essential train functionssuch astraction, lighting, ventilation, braking, signalling and communication.