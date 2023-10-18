Hit and run case: One killed, four injured in Mangaluru

October 18, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - MANGALURU

A 57 year-old businessman killed a woman and injured four others who were walking on the footpath, in a hit and run case. He was driving his car in a rash and negligent manner on Wednesday, October 18 afternoon at Gandhinagar in Mangaluru city.

Police gave the name of the accused as Kamalesh Baldev, son of H.M. Baldev, Shivam Apartments, Alake, who was a commission and real estate agent. The deceased woman was identified as Roopashree, 23, daughter of Gangadhar and resident of Kaana near Surathkal. Swathi, 26, Hithnavi, 16, Krithika, 16 and Yathika, 12 were the injured women and girls, who were out of danger.

Police said the women were walking along the footpath of Kuloor Ferry Road from Kudroli towards Lady Hill Circle in front of S.L. Shet Jewellers in Gandhinagar when the incident happened. The accused moving on the same direction, drove the car recklessly, climbed on to the footpath and hit the women. He did not stop the car and sped away from the scene. After parking the car in front of a workshop, he returned home and visited the Traffic West Police Station along with his father, police said.

A CCTV footage of the accident showed that the women were thrown in the air after being hit by the car and lie scattered on the footpath. They were said to be returning from the Kudroli Temple after watching Dasara festivities. The grievously injured Roopashri, though taken to a hospital, succumbed.

Police have booked cases of rash and negligent act leading to death under Section 304 (A) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code. Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal said the police would get him tested for drunk and drive and amend the provisions if necessary.

