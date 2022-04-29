History-sheeter murdered

Four persons of a rival gang have been accused of hacking to death 26-year-old Rahul alias Kakke, who is involved in some criminal cases, in the city on Thursday evening.

In the complaint filed with the Mangaluru South police station, Rahul’s friend Santosh Kumar said he had taken Rahul on his scooter to watch the cock fighting event at the Yemmekere grounds on Thursday.

When they were about to leave the grounds around 6 p.m., four persons came carrying machetes. Rahul got off the scooter and ran towards a place of worship. As he was scaling the compound wall of the place of worship, the four persons caught him and hit him with machetes.

Santosh said he rushed to spot along with other people and took Rahul to the nearby Government Wenlock Hospital where was declared dead.

Santosh has given the names of three of the assailants as Mahendra Shetty, Akshy, and Sushit. He said the murder of Rahul was in retaliation to he and his alleged aides assaulting Shetty and his brother two years ago. There were running feuds between the aides of Rahul and Shetty, Santosh said in his complaint.

The Mangaluru South police registered a case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. A special team of police officers has been formed to trace the accused persons.