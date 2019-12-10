Historian B. Surendra Rao passes away

Eminent historian and author B. Surendra Rao, recipient of the Rashtrakavi Govinda Pai Memorial Award, passed away here on Tuesday evening. He was 71, and leaves behind two sons.

Prof. Rao breathed his last at his residence in Konaje near here. The last rites will be performed at Sultan Bathery on Wednesday at 9.30 a.m, according to family sources.

Born in 1948, he did his postgraduation in history from the University of Mysore with three gold medals in 1970 and his PhD in 1976.

Beginning his career as a lecturer at Vivekananda College in Puttur in 1973, Prof. Rao later served as Reader in the Department of Research and Studies in History at Mangalore University from 1982 to 1993. He then served as Professor and Head of the Department till 2008.

Besides his works in history, Prof. Rao translated several Tulu works to English, including Sati Kamale written by S.U. Paniyadi, and Mittabail Yamunakke by artist D.K. Chowta, along with former Janapada University Vice-Chancellor K. Chinnappa Gowda.

Prof. Rao and Prof. Gowda had also translated 114 modern Tulu poems (Ladle in a Golden Bowl) and 64 Tulu folk tales (The Rain Boy) to English.

He had also authored Bunts in History and Culture, tracing the history of the Bunt community that was released in 2010.