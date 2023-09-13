September 13, 2023 01:56 pm | Updated 02:01 pm IST - MANGALURU

Bengaluru Central Crime Branch police arrested right-wing activist Chaitra Kundapura on September 12, on the charge of cheating a businessperson after promising to get him the BJP ticket for Byndoor Assembly constituency.

The Hindutva activist, along with seven others, had allegedly taken ₹5 crore from BJP ticket aspirant Govinda Babu Poojary, a native of Byndoor in Udupi district who runs Cheftalk Nutri Foods Private Limited, among other hospitality and catering businesses in Bengaluru.

Chaitra was arrested on September 12 near Udupi Krishna mutt. Six other suspects too were arrested by the CCB, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Bengaluru, Abdul Ahad.

How complainant was lured into contesting Assembly elections

In his complaint to Bandepalya Police in Bengaluru on September 8, Mr. Poojari claimed to doing social service in Byndoor constituency through Varalakshmi Charitable Trust for the last seven years. He was introduced to Chaitra Kundapura, who claimed to be a Hindutva volunteer, by BJP worker Prasad Byndoor (accused number 8) in 2022.

Chaitra Kundapura coaxed him to contest the 2023 Assembly elections from Byndoor on a BJP ticket and promised to not only get him the ticket but also get him elected. She claimed to have high-level contacts at Delhi-level, and put him in touch with BJP Yuva Morcha General Secretary Gagan Kadur (accused number 2) of Chikkamagaluru. They met Gagan Kadur in Chikkamagaluru on July 4, 2022. Gagan Kadur introduced them to ‘Vishwanathji’, claiming he had been an RSS pracharak (worker) in north India for 45 years.

Payments made

Mr. Poojari paid ₹50 lakh as advance to ‘Vishwanathji’ through Prasad Byndoor on July 7, 2022.

Then, Chaitra Kundapura and others introduced him to Abhinava Halashree swamij (accused number 3) of Samsthana matha at Hire Hadagali in Hospet, who took ₹1.5 crore after promising the BJP ticket.

On October 23, he met a man who identified himself as ‘Naik’ (accused number 5) and claimed to be a member of the BJP central election committee, in Bengaluru. ‘Naik’ confirmed the allotment of ticket to Mr. Poojari who then paid the balance ₹3 crore on October 29, 2022.

On March 8, Chaitra Kundapura informed Mr. Poojari that ‘Vishwanathji’ died of breathing problem.

Mr. Poojari made some enquiries in the RSS and learnt that there was no person in the organisation named ‘Vishwanathji’. Chaitra Kundapura and the others had allegedly got a Chikkamagaluru resident, Ramesh (accused number 4), to impersonate an RSS pracharak.

The man posing as BJP leader ‘Naik’ was a street vendor in K.R. Puram, Bengaluru.

The swamij (accused number 3) of Samsthana matha promised to return ₹1.5 crore to Mr. Poojari.

The other accused as Dhanaraj of Chikkamagaluru and Srikanth of Udupi.

The complainant alleged that Chaitra Kundapura and other accused issued a death threat, and sought suitable action.

CCB police are investigating charges of criminal breach of trust, impersonation, cheating and criminal intimidation against Chaitra Kundapura and other accused.

